Number 78 Village goes Online!

Nov 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 25, 2107.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications on Friday, commissioned its first Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Hub, at Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Mayor of Corriverton, Mr. Hemchand Jaichand, showing one of the young participants how to use the service.

This is the 16th ICT Hub to have been established in communities across Berbice; the first was in Corriverton. Approximately 436 hubs are expected to be up and running all across the country by 2020 and will be strategically placed in communities to allow persons to access the internet and online government services.

At the launching ceremony, residents along with children eager to access the computers and experience the internet service were encouraged to use the service to improve themselves. The hub is situated at the FACT (Family, Awareness Consciousness, Togetherness) building in Number 78 village.

Director of Community Development and Social Management, of the National Data Management Authority, Phillip Walcott in his remarks said the government is working to introduce more governmental services online.  Persons will soon be able to apply for Birth Certificates and Passports, make Land Registry queries and access other services online and will only need to visit the offices of these public services to complete the transactions.

According to Walcott, it is the government’s intention to place hubs where residents in communities can access the internet and government services at home. He urged villagers to share their knowledge with others who are willing to learn, so no one gets left behind as the country moves into the digital age.

The Director also disclosed that more hubs will soon be placed in the county of Berbice and also in other communities throughout Guyana.  The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) which falls under MoPT is tasked with rolling out the public internet service and is currently collaborating with the Mayor and City Council to identify locations where the hubs can be installed.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Corriverton, Hemchand Jaichand expressed his satisfaction that the community will now be able to benefit from the internet service. Jaichand commended the Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MoPT) on behalf of the council and residents, for the introduction of the service.

 

A group of children cut the ribbon to officially launch the Number 78 ICT hub. Looking on in the background are Mr. Phillip Walcott, Ms. Lisa Thompson and Mayor of Corriverton, Mr. Hemchand Jaichand.

Head table (from left to right) Director of Community Development and Social management of the NDMA, Mr. Phillip Walcott, Chief of party, Advancing Partners and Communities USAID, Ms. Lisa Thompson and Mayor of Corriverton, Mr. Hemchand Jaichand.

 

By: Tanuja Raikha

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

