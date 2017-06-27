Nursery Placement letter available nation-wide

Jun 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases
(Georgetown, June 27, 2017) – The Ministry of Education is advising parents of nursery aged children (3 years 6 Months old), throughout Guyana, to contact the schools that they have applied to for the ‘Placement Letters’ as these are now available.
Importantly, parents who have not yet registered their children are also being urged to do so at the earliest possible time.
The requirements to facilitate the registration process include: the child’s birth certificate, clinic card and the parents’ proof of address. For entry into Nursery School a child has to be born on or before June 30 in the year of his/her third birthday for admission (e.g. for admission to Nursery school in September 2017, a child must be born on or before June 30, 2014, OR he/she will be 3 years 6 months on or before December 31, 2017, to be admitted in September 2017).
The Nursery Department has also commenced its Parental Sessions with parents to inform parents of potential nursery students on the transition from home to school. These sessions, which are being held nationwide, covers the following areas:-
(Tekia Hanover & Mondale Smith)
