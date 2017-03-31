Nursery School pupils learn about climate change

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 31, 2017

The Office of Climate Change is working with children at the nursery school level to teach them about the environment and climate change.

Today, the agency used puppets to help first level students of Liana Nursery School, East Ruimveldt, understand the importance of the climate and why we all need to care for the environment.

Communication Specialist, Yasmin Bowman, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the nursery students are open and attentive to the lessons.

“We had a little discussion or a little display with a particular puppet and after they would have gotten all of the information that we thought that they needed, then we are doing reinforcement session right now and I can tell you that they are learning a lot. They are learning about CO2 and we were surprised that they were able to retain some of the information that they heard at such a young age,” Bowman explained .

The communication specialist said that she is optimistic that the children will remember what they were taught during the awareness session.

Bowman said that the agency will also visit Symth Street Nursery school

followed by Roxanne Burnham Gardens Nursery School, for the second half of 2017.

Headmistress at Liana Nursery School, Penelope Church, said that she is pleased that the lesson were child- friendly especially the way the puppets were utilised during the session.

“I hope that they (students) will understand the concept of recycling from this session so we ( teachers) can start teaching them how to treat certain things that they would bring in school like, when their juice boxes are empty instead of throwing it out we can just clean it and put it in the shop corner,” the Headmistress added.

The awareness programme is a collaborative effort between the Office of Climate Change and the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) to teach school children how they can help to protect the environment.

By: Neola Damon