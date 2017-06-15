OAS to put resolution on Venezuela crisis at 47 General Assembly

DPI/GINA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

The Organization of American States (OAS) will bring a resolution to give expression on the Venezuela crisis when it meets in June for the 47TH General Assembly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Second Vice President Carl Greenidge told DPI/GINA that the resolution was drafted during the 29th Meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the OAS in Washington DC on May 31.

“The resolution addresses issues of what is happening to the constitution, the implementation of the constitution in Venezuela. It makes reference to the rule of law, the faith of persons in opposition, the political space provided to people who are non-governmental (NGOs) and members of civil society,” Minister Greenidge explained.

The draft resolution also makes mention of the rights of citizens and challenges they face, humanitarian issues the availability of resources including food stuff, how best humanitarian aid might be secured and the implication of the constituent assembly.

Guyana’s western neighbour, Venezuela was plunged into turmoil with falling oil prices. There are reports of massive food shortages and violent clashes between the country’s security forces and citizens over the current president’s, Nicholas Maduro, move to install a Constituent Assembly.

Minister Greenidge said that there is indecision among the 34 member OAS as it relates to the resolution.

“I can’t tell you the likelihood of the passage. There is more than one resolution and in considering the resolution, one has to acknowledge that there are some countries themselves opposed to the very idea that Venezuela should be discussed,” Minister Greenidge said.

The 47th OAS General Assembly is scheduled for June 19-21 in Cancun, Mexico under the theme “strengthening dialogue and concerted action for prosperity”. The OAS is a multilateral regional organisation of 34 members which includes the Caribbean region, Latin America, Central America and Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The OAS focuses on human rights, electoral oversight, social and economic development and security in the Western Hemisphere.

By: Tiffny Rhodius