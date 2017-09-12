Latest update September 11th, 2017 9:51 PM

Obituary – Cesare Francis Granger, 4th October 1937-5th September 2017.

Sep 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Cesare Francis Granger, fondly known as Frank, was born on 4th October 1937, the first son and third child of Chetwynd and Verleigh Granger. He married Theresa, née Chang, who bore two sons, Kevin and Marc.

Frank attended the St John the Baptist School at Bartica, the Central High School and Queen’s College in Georgetown and Columbia University in New York. He graduated with the BS (Hons.) in Economics, winning the Matthew M. Fryde Award for outstanding undergraduate work.

Frank worked as Research Editor (Afro-Asia) Business International Corp., New York; Researcher to Prof. A. Rubin to determine probable solutions to the problem of poverty in Appalachia; Researcher for Prof. A. Katz on a project to determine changing pattern of work experience; Economist on the Mayor’s task force for the economic redevelopment of Harlem, New York and Economist at the Central Brooklyn Economic Development Project, City of New York in 1968-69, carrying out industrial feasibility studies and the design and supervision of economic surveys.

Frank returned to Guyana and joined the Ministry of Works, Hydraulics and Supply as an Economist, conducting economic feasibility studies from 1969 to 1972. He then joined the Commonwealth Caribbean Regional Secretariat and, from 1973, the Caribbean Community Secretariat as a senior economist, holding various positions until his retirement on 4th October 1997.

Cesare Francis Granger is survived by his sons, Kevin and Marc and his siblings Barbara and David.

