Latest update July 13th, 2017 7:07 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Officials hopeful model farm will give fillip to Region Five’s development

Apr 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

The establishment of a model farm will help materialise the Region Five administration’s plan to assist in the economic development of the Mahaica-Berbice region.

The model farm will be introduced in phases as finances are provided. Students leaving schools in Region Five are expected to be streamlined into the programme.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Region Five, Ovid Morrison

This was revealed, during a press conference on Monday, at the administration’s boardroom, by Regional Executive Officer, (REO) Ovid Morrison. He explained that, “The development of an economic agriculture model farm got approval from the RDC however some sections of the RDC for political achievement or political favour seems to have disrespect for law and order, and I am not saying disrespect for law and order accidentally, I shall support it. I have in my possession a lease granted by the MMA to the RDC of Region Five for agricultural purposes,” the REO added.

Regardless of the challenges that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) experienced due to persons illegally using the land for personal purposes, systems have been put in place to ensure that the RDC has full access to carry out the programme.

Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Govind Singh  said that the, “agricultural development farm based in Fort Wellington will be looking at the areas which includes land selection, crop cultivation and rotation, waste consolidation, a training center for the young people, as well for persons interested in agriculture.”

The DREO noted that the farm will operate via income generated which is based on the areas outlined.

A total of 49.7 acres of land was leased by the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) to the region in 1992 for agricultural purposes through the request of the region’s first regional chairman.

Additionally, the administration hopes to also introduce a civil education programme for students who have recently completed the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

Emergency works ongoing at the Lusignan Prison- conditions to improve for over 500 prisoners in next  24 hours

Emergency works ongoing at the Lusignan Prison- conditions to improve...

Jul 13, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July 13, 2017 Prisoners that are currently in the open area of the Lusignan Prison will have better facilities within the next 24 hours. This was stated by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan at a Press Conference today. Minister Ramjattan said that despite being...
Read More
Six escapees verified on the run, two more accounted for–Minister Ramjattan

Six escapees verified on the run, two more...

Jul 13, 2017

Wamaradong utilising  CDP to establish a nature farm

Wamaradong utilising  CDP to establish a nature...

Jul 13, 2017

Gov’t to invest more in youths- Minister Ramjattan

Gov’t to invest more in youths- Minister...

Jul 13, 2017

Gov’t/ CPL ink deal for Guyana Leg of CPL to be hosted at Providence Stadium

Gov’t/ CPL ink deal for Guyana Leg of CPL to be...

Jul 13, 2017

Rebuilding assistance for flood affected Region 7 and 8 farmers ongoing

Rebuilding assistance for flood affected Region 7...

Jul 13, 2017

Five-day workshop focuses on the quality and safety of food

Five-day workshop focuses on the quality and...

Jul 13, 2017

NTC receives land to build Secretariat

NTC receives land to build Secretariat

Jul 13, 2017

New standby generator procured for Mabaruma

New standby generator procured for Mabaruma

Jul 13, 2017

New Central Planning Committee begins planning for Mashramani 2018

New Central Planning Committee begins planning...

Jul 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 373 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 820,525 hits