Officials hopeful model farm will give fillip to Region Five’s development

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

The establishment of a model farm will help materialise the Region Five administration’s plan to assist in the economic development of the Mahaica-Berbice region.

The model farm will be introduced in phases as finances are provided. Students leaving schools in Region Five are expected to be streamlined into the programme.

This was revealed, during a press conference on Monday, at the administration’s boardroom, by Regional Executive Officer, (REO) Ovid Morrison. He explained that, “The development of an economic agriculture model farm got approval from the RDC however some sections of the RDC for political achievement or political favour seems to have disrespect for law and order, and I am not saying disrespect for law and order accidentally, I shall support it. I have in my possession a lease granted by the MMA to the RDC of Region Five for agricultural purposes,” the REO added.

Regardless of the challenges that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) experienced due to persons illegally using the land for personal purposes, systems have been put in place to ensure that the RDC has full access to carry out the programme.

Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Govind Singh said that the, “agricultural development farm based in Fort Wellington will be looking at the areas which includes land selection, crop cultivation and rotation, waste consolidation, a training center for the young people, as well for persons interested in agriculture.”

The DREO noted that the farm will operate via income generated which is based on the areas outlined.

A total of 49.7 acres of land was leased by the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) to the region in 1992 for agricultural purposes through the request of the region’s first regional chairman.

Additionally, the administration hopes to also introduce a civil education programme for students who have recently completed the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

By: Neola Damon