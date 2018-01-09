“Oil and gas sector spiked increase in consultancy services ” – GNBS Executive Director

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 09, 2018

Interest in the local oil and gas sector has spiked an increase in the requests for Consultancy Services from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) in 2017.

This is according to Executive Director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, who during a press conference today, at the agency’s Sophia location, disclosed that the bureau worked with 21 companies in 2017 as compared to 15 companies in 2016.

“I believe this drive is because of the oil and gas sector. One of the things we have noted is when the businesses register with the portal, under the oil and gas sector, to be a supplier, one of the first requirements is for them to be certified,” Walcott-Bostwick opined.

She noted that the agency has already received several additional requests for consultancy services for this year.

Among the other achievements for 2017, the Executive Director, also disclosed that GNBS performed extremely well in the area of calibration of precision instruments in industries.

“We have seen an exceptional increase in requests for calibration services, basically an increase of 148 percent in the number of devices calibrated in 2017…We have seen 93 percent increase in the number of masses that were calibrated,” Walcott-Bostwick outlined.

In 2017, a total of 572 masses were calibrated when compared to the 296 masses in 2016. There was a 58 percent increase in thermometers calibrated and a 38 percent increase in balances calibrated. The increase, the Executive Director believes, is as a result of more companies being certified by the GNBS.

With regards to delivering provisions to facilitate the development of standards in industries and to detect the lack of quality, the Executive Director said, for 2017, the bureau noticed an increase in standards being identified by stakeholders.

Walcott-Bostwick said, “We have seen increases in business-support services which show a positive reflection that more businesses in Guyana, and especially manufacturing industries in the health sector have recognised the benefits and importance of implementing standards within their facilities.”

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/