Oil, gas onshore supply base to be built in 2017- over 600 jobs to be created

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, December 29, 2016

Approximately 600 persons are expected to benefit from employment with the construction of an onshore supply base in 2017. Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said that the base will be erected at Crab Island, in the Berbice River, in the new year, to the tune of US$500M.

The Minister who was briefing the media at a year-end press conference today, at the Ministry’s boardroom, Brickdam, explained that the facility is long overdue and is part of the raft measures intended to ensure that Guyana keeps on the right trajectory in the development of the oil and gas sector.

Minister Trotman said that to date “interviews with a significant number of both local and international interested parties were held at the end of October and early November 2016” to further enhance the sector.

Just two weeks ago, the Ministry of Natural Resources signed a contract with SBM Offshore NV for a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading facility (FPSO) to be constructed. Guyana is likely to commence oil production in 2020.

The onshore facility is expected to supply components to the offshore production vessel. At a recent oil and gas meeting with Minister Trotman, Director of oil and gas at Ernst and Young, Christ Pateman said that the supply base must consist of components including the maintenance fabrications, warehousing, spares, housing, and spares handling among others.

Minister Trotman pointed out that the job creation from the establishment of the onshore supply base facility will enable and enhance the labour force. “Government recognises the need for a highly skilled workforce in the oil and gas sector, and therefore will be investing in building the capacity of professionals and technicians.” Therefore, the Government has a development plan that outlines every aspect of the steps to oil production. This complex and critical document is now awaiting approval by international experts whom the government will be engaging shortly, Minister Trotman explained.

The Natural Resources Minister indicated that the government, with support from partners is seeking to build the capacity of policy makers, officers, technicians, private sector professionals and all stakeholders on the issue and challenges surrounding the emerging sector.

Additionally, Minister Trotman pointed out that the Government will be embarking on a nationwide and Diaspora three-month outreach programme in January 2017 to enlighten citizens on the implications of, and to present proposed policies and legislation pertaining to the various aspects of the evolving oil and gas industry.

The aim of this exercise is to keep “stakeholders, including the parliamentary opposition, and the populace, informed and engaged at every stage of the development of the oil and gas sector,” Minister Trotman said.

By Ranetta LaFleur