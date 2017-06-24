Latest update June 24th, 2017 8:49 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

One day CME session for medical practitioners on MCH

Jun 24, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, June 24, 2017

The Medical Council of Guyana in collaboration with the Maternal and Child Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health will be hosting a one-day Continuing Medical Education Session (CME) on various aspects of Maternal and Child Health.

The one day session is scheduled for Sunday June 25, 2017 at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel at Providence, East Bank Demerara. A total of 420 medical practitioners from all across the country are expected to participate in the session.

Some areas of focus include the sustainability of Measles and Rubella elimination and the elimination of mother to child transmission of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) programmes. The session will afford the participants to earn four credits which will be awarded at the end of training.

The CME session on MCH serves to maintain, develop and increase the knowledge, skills, professional performance and relationships of a physician. These attributes acquired will be used to provide services for patients, the public and the profession.

The content of CME is the body of knowledge and skills generally recognised and accepted by the profession as within the basic medical sciences, the discipline of clinical medicine and the provision of health care to the public.

According to the Medical Council of Guyana, a physician shall continue to study, apply, and advance scientific knowledge, maintain a commitment to medical education, make relevant information available to patients, colleagues, and the public. They are also to obtain consultation, and use the talents of other health professionals when indicated.

By: Delicia Haynes

Recent Articles

Relief underway for flood hit East Coast, Demerara (ECD) communities

Relief underway for flood hit East Coast, Demerara (ECD) communities

Jun 24, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, June 24, 2017 Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told the media today that the residents in the flood affected communities along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) should start getting relief by midnight tonight(Saturday). Minister Patterson led a Ministerial...
Read More
Guyana’s ‘pragmatic’ local content policy

Guyana’s ‘pragmatic’ local content policy

Jun 24, 2017

UG partners with Mexico for School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation

UG partners with Mexico for School of...

Jun 24, 2017

One day CME session for medical practitioners on MCH

One day CME session for medical practitioners on...

Jun 24, 2017

“Good Life” more than just a slogan – Minister Jordan 

“Good Life” more than just a slogan –...

Jun 24, 2017

Crabwood Creek Online – a “Success Story”

Crabwood Creek Online – a “Success...

Jun 24, 2017

West Coast Road Project is 70 per cent completed

West Coast Road Project is 70 per cent completed

Jun 24, 2017

Region Seven municipality to be boosted with new local government handbook

Region Seven municipality to be boosted with new...

Jun 24, 2017

CCPA completes Child Abuse Awareness in Region 9

CCPA completes Child Abuse Awareness in Region 9

Jun 24, 2017

Harmony Village launched in New Amsterdam

Harmony Village launched in New Amsterdam

Jun 23, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 347 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 764,346 hits