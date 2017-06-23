Latest update June 23rd, 2017 2:32 PM

One day CME session for medical practitioners on MCH

Jun 23, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 23, 2017

The Medical Council of Guyana in collaboration with the Maternal and Child Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health will be hosting a one-day Continuing Medical Education Session (CME) on various aspects of Maternal and Child Health.’

The one day session is scheduled to be facilitated on Sunday June 25, 2017 at the Ramada Georgetown, Princess Hotel, Providence East Bank, Demerara. A total of 420 medical practitioners and others from all across the country are expected to be trained at this CME session.

Some areas of focus include the sustainability of Measles and Ruebella elimination and elimination of mother to child transmission of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) programmes among other areas.

This training session will afford those participating to earn four credits which will be awarded at the end of the session. The CME session on MCH serves to maintain, develop and increase the knowledge, skills and professional performance and relationships of a physician.

These skills, when acquired will be used to provide services for patients, the public and the profession. The content of CME is the body of knowledge and skills generally recognised and accepted by the profession as within the basic medical sciences, the discipline of clinical medicine and the provision of health care to the public.

According to the Medical Council of Guyana, a physician shall continue to study, apply, and advance scientific knowledge, maintain a commitment to medical education, make relevant information available to patients, colleagues, and the public. They are also to obtain consultation, and use the talents of other health professionals when indicated.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

