One Future Guyana/Ministry gives back to underprivileged kids

Georgetown Guyana: September 22, 2017

A team from the Ministry of Communities spent the week distributing bag packs and school supplies to children in the West La Penitence, Tucville, South Ruimveldt and D’Urban Backlands areas.

The initiative was a collaborative effort between the Ministry and One Future Guyana; a dynamic community organisation that serves the communities mentioned.

Chairperson of One Future Guyana, Ryan Belgrave handed over the items to the head-teachers at four schools; St Pius, Tucville, South Ruimveldt Park and Enterprise Primary Schools.

All the head-teachers praised the group for the timely initiative which they agreed will serve to reduce the burden on parents with many school-aged children.

Belgrave said that the One Future Gy. is an organisation dedicated to working with children, especially in underprivileged communities, in the areas of education, sport and social interaction.

The organisation has been engaged in community-based activities for two years now and has partnered with community-based groups in the East and North East La Penitence, Tucville and North Ruimveldt area.

“Through our joint ventures we have aided in the development of community-based recreational facilities out of school literacy program and aided in the collection and distribution and clothing and school supplies.”

For the period August to December 2017, the group has several planned activities including a recycler’s day camp, Community Fun Day, Junior Football Camp, Essay and Debating Competitions, Back to School Drive and Green Generation Guyana (#3G) Project.

One Future Guyana intends to venture into five communities; North Ruimveldt, Tucville, Stevedore, Guyhoc and West LaPenitence respectively to have a sustained education campaign on the importance of a green environment.

“It is intended that these activities will be done in the form of workshops in the afternoons and weekends so as to have a sustained impact on the lives of participants and by extension their families and communities,” Belgrave explained.

The target group for this activity is children between the ages of five and 16 years.