OPM donates towards Miss World’s “Sweet Vigor Campaign”

GEORGETOWN, Thursday, December 21, 2017 – Christina Mohan, Principal Assistant Secretary General (PASG) donated $200,000 on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister to Miss World Guyana 2017 Vena Mookram for the “Sweet Vigor Campaign.”

Ms Mookram’s “Sweet Vigor Campaign” specifically focuses on bringing awareness to diabetes prevention, through diet and exercise. Her main objective for this campaign is to educate the general public about how to prevent and treat diabetes through healthy eating and being physically active.

Miss World Guyana 2017 thanked the Office of the Prime Minister and noted that this donation will assist greatly in the education of youths about diabetes and also will encourage early testing.