OPM Speech- Remarks delivered by Hon Prime Minister on the occasion of the National Day of Russian Federation

Remarks By The

Hon. Moses Nagamootoo,

Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

On The Occasion Of the National Day of Russian Federation

Russian Embassy

Friday, June 9, 2017

Good evening, Dobriy Vyecher!

I am pleased to be among this distinguished gathering to commemorate the National Day of the Russian Federation. The Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extend warmest congratulations and good wishes to the Government and people of the Russian Federation.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties on December 17, 1970, Guyana and the Soviet Union, and now, Russia, have enjoyed cordial relations. This year will be three years short of the Golden Jubilee of this longstanding bond of friendship. Like any enduring relationship, it has been built on respect, mutual trust and understanding, and has contributed to expanding programmes of cooperation.

Guyana and the Russian Federation have also fostered a strategic partnership which helps to navigate the global challenges confronting us.

The size and might of Russia is indeed awesome. Yours, Excellency, is the largest country in the world with an area of some 17 million square kilometers, and a population of almost 150 million people. Russia straddles Europe, Asia and North America, and shares border with fourteen (14) countries. It would be an under-statement to say that Guyana highly values relations with the Russian Federation.

Excellency, I acknowledge with satisfaction that our bilateral relations have remarkably strengthened over the years, with collaboration in political, economic, cultural, scientific and security fields. Russia has played an important role in Guyana’s development, though we recognize that much more could be achieved in areas of investment, trade and tourism. Russia has reached out to Guyana when we were in need of assistance. Who does not know that Guyana’s debt to the Russian Federation has been cancelled?

Who does not know that Russia contributed and continues to boost our education through scholarships?

Cooperation in other fields such as health, fisheries, culture, and visa-free travels have also brought our countries closer. Consequently, the Government and people of Guyana are very appreciative of the support and valuable contributions from the Government and people of the Russian Federation for a small, developing country such as ours.

At the multilateral level, Guyana and Russia have supported each other’s interests and concerns on a multiplicity of issues. These include the promotion of investment, trade and economic cooperation, climate change and the promotion of peace, and global security.

As you are aware Excellency, Guyana is committed to the establishment of a “Green State” that is fully compatible with our adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change. In addition, Guyana’s development agenda focuses on maintaining a balance between environmental sustainability while still achieving the objective of economic and human development. As a consequence, Guyana is determined to benefit from the experiences of larger partners such as the Russian Federation.

Excellency, as you celebrate your National Day, I convey on behalf of President David Granger and the Government of Guyana warmest regards to all Russian people.

Ladies and Gentlemen, please join me in a toast to the good health of His Excellency, President Vladimir Putin and to the continued success and prosperity of the Government and People of the Russian Federation as well as to the further strengthening of relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Russian Federation.

Cheers.

Nasdrovia!