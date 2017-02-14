Orealla fruit factory to create jobs for youths

GINA, Guyana, Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The community of Orealla located on the Corentyne River, Region Six, is embarking on the establishment of a fruit factory that will see jobs being created for its residents, especially the youths.

Toshao, David Henry, said that the project has already begun and several fruit trees were planted and are bearing. Henry said the project will be expanded to include canning of fruits.

“We are trying to build more on it. Our village has a lot of different soils and we can plant all the different crops in Orealla so this factory can help us to become self-sustaining,” Henry said. The toshao added that the project will sustain jobs for the village’s youngsters.

Toshao Henry said that the community also benefitted from $2M under the 50th Independence Anniversary grant in 2016, and the money was used to clean the waterfront, repair bridges and rehabilitate the community’s benab.

Orealla or Orealla Mission is one of two Indigenous communities located on the Corentyne Coast, and overlooks neighbouring Suriname. Its sister community is Siparuta. These communities are managed by one Council and together they have a population of over 2000 people.

The communities have managed to sustain their livelihood through the collection of royalty for sand and logs, supported by traditional farming, fishing and hunting activities.

Orealla is an ideal tourism destination. Recently some new species of birds were found in the area. In 2009, the community launched its annual Orealla Regatta which saw persons from the city and neighbouring Suriname participating.

By: Synieka Thorne