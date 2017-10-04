Latest update October 4th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

OSH seminar seeks to reduce work deficit in informal economy

Oct 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 04, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection (MOSP) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Wednesday, began a two-day workshop on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) for the informal economy. The seminar is being hosted at the Herdmanston Lodge.

Ariel Pino, Specialist in Social Protection & OSH Office of the Decent Work Team & Caribbean Office, ILO, Trinidad and Facilitator of Workshop.

The workshop will teach Occupational Health and Safety trainers how to conduct sensitisation programmes in the informal economy. There will be a focus on the agriculture, construction as well as the services sectors.

Ministry of Social Protection, OSH Consultant, Gweneth King, explained that the ILO has been working with developing countries to transform the informal economy to a formal one.

“It has been found that in developing countries, the informal economy provides considerable employment which in many instances is linked to poor conditions of work, and therefore workers lack protection and are exposed to poor conditions and working environments. This workshop marks the beginning of a process to build our capacity so that we will be able to effectively sensitise workers in the sectors,” King said.

Facilitator of the workshop, Ariel Pino, highlighted in 2016, the ILO approached Guyana to address issues in the informal economy. He noted with the Labour Department’s expansion in the informal economy, this initiative will benefit those in that sector.

“We know that we can contribute to that and reduce the recent work deficits that the informal sector has. I am not saying the formal sector enjoys plenty of the decent work benefits, but those who are in the informal sector are clearly more affected by deficits of the work,” Pino said.

Francis Caryl, Industrial Relations Consultant, MOSP at the OSH training workshop for the informal economy.

Meanwhile, Industrial Relations Consultant, MOSP, Francis Caryl revealed that the agriculture, construction and services sectors have attracted a great deal of informality while noting it oftentimes led to a disservice in social protection, labour management relations and safety.

“Because they are informal, they are not getting the kind of scrutiny that is deserved and the unfairness continues on a very large scale,” Caryl said.

However, he noted, it is the objective of the government in conjunction with the ILO to not only reduce such cases but to eliminate them completely.

Participant, Patricia Woolford, expressed her satisfaction with the workshop. “This workshop is very important and it is integral to improving the working conditions of all the workers in Guyana.”

Participants were drawn from the Ministry of Social Protection, Guyana Trades Union Congress, School of Agriculture, National Insurance Scheme, The Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Control Board, to name a few.

Ten sensitisation sessions are expected to be conducted over the next two months in various communities.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Patricia Woolford, Participant at the OSH training workshop for the informal economy.

Gweneth King, OSH Consultant, MOSP at the OSH delivering remarks at the workshop for the informal economy.

 

Participants representing the various informal sectors at the OSH training workshop for the informal economy.

 

Recent Articles

Minister Norton attends the launching of 7th Guyana Softball Cup Cricket Tournament

Minister Norton attends the launching of 7th Guyana Softball Cup...

Oct 04, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 4, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, today, welcomed the launching of the 7th Guyana Softball Cup Cricket Tournament organised by the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association, which he says...
Read More
Business sector can learn from Rice Cereal Plant -says Minister Harmon as company donates G$8M in cereal to hurricane relief efforts

Business sector can learn from Rice Cereal Plant ...

Oct 04, 2017

GWI ensuring quality water supply to residents affected by flash flooding

GWI ensuring quality water supply to residents...

Oct 04, 2017

Do I have Breast Cancer?… Recognising the signs

Do I have Breast Cancer?… Recognising the signs

Oct 04, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Caribbean islands devastated by recent hurricanes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit...

Oct 04, 2017

City Hall suspects small breach at Riverview sluice

City Hall suspects small breach at Riverview...

Oct 04, 2017

Local farmers benefiting from DDL’s value-added venture

Local farmers benefiting from DDL’s value-added...

Oct 04, 2017

President accredits new Ambassadors of Austria, Azerbaijan

President accredits new Ambassadors of Austria,...

Oct 04, 2017

CJ’s ruling on GECOM does not impinge on President’s constitutional mandate

CJ’s ruling on GECOM does not impinge on...

Oct 04, 2017

Guyana Softball tournament; a key to boosting sports tourism

Guyana Softball tournament; a key to boosting...

Oct 04, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,024,784 hits