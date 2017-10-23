OSHAG conducts training for local nurse tutors

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 23, 2017

Nursing tutors from the Georgetown, New Amsterdam and Charles Rosa School of Nursing were engaged in a training workshop, designed to re-educate and reinforce teaching methods and practices necessary.

The workshop was held on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the Cara Lodge Suites. The Organisation for Social and Health Advancement for Guyana (OSHAG) facilitated the workshop. Nursing Instructor, Pamela Lewis of the West Georgia Technical College, Waco Georgia United States of America, presented new strategies for nursing education.

A supporter of nursing education, Lewis said that it is critical to the development of this particular workforce, but noted the need for more human resources.

“First of all, we got to get more staff in the nursing education because the ones that they have now are over-worked…” She also added that the field of nursing education is ever evolving, as such tutors must continually be updated. “There is something called evidence-based practice and strategies are changing daily, so we need to update these strategies so that we can be safe practitioners.”

Principle Nursing Tutor for the Georgetown and New Amsterdam Schools of Nursing, Cleopatra Barkoye noted that the training is not only timely but will have an effect which will be filtered down to the level and quality of education that nursing students receive.

“How will it benefit us? For some of us it’s a reminder, and for others it is new, and we will be able to communicate better with our students. Collaboration is the word she’s (Pamela Lewis) using frequently.

According to Barkoye, this training exercise has been in the pipeline for some time after OSHAG had engaged with the nursing schools. Both parties agreed to ensure that nursing tutors benefit from quality education which will be taken back to classrooms.

“This training is mainly concerning nurse ethics so (Pamela Lewis) she’s here to help them to upgrade some of their nursing skills that have been implemented over the years in our nursing institution in Guyana here,” Barkoye added.

Meanwhile, OSHAG’s Vice President, Arlene Richards dubbed the training exercise as, “well-timed.” “When you look at it we really need some improvement in our nursing institutions in Guyana because we been having so many incidents and nobody really taking the responsibility when something goes wrong, so I think it’s timely.”

The training workshop is among several activities OSHAG has arranged in observance of Cancer Awareness Month.

By: Delicia Haynes