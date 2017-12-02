Outgoing Ambassador lauds Protocol office

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, December 02, 2017

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs came in for praise during a reception to mark the change in Honorary Consul of Germany to Guyana.

On Thursday last, outgoing Honorary Consul Ben ter Welle commended the Ministry of Foreign Affair’s Protocol office for being “the most professional” government office. The reception was held at Cara Lodge, Georgetown.

Ben ter Welle for his part was lauded by German Ambassador Holger Michael for his ten years of “unwavering service”.

Incoming Honorary Consul, Ralf Hemsing, pledged to do his “utmost” in following his predecessor. Hemsing previously worked at the National Milling Company of Guyana Incorporated before this new appointment.

Guyana and Germany have some 60 years of bilateral relations. Ambassador Michael noted that the countries share the idea and global questions at the level of the United Nations and have supported each other during various causes.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

