Outgoing Cuba Ambassador lauds open-door policy -during farewell courtesy call on President, State Minister

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 30, 2017) Outgoing Cuba Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Julio Cesar Gonzalez Marchante, lauded the Guyana Government’s open-door policy, during a farewell courtesy call he paid on President David Granger at State House. The Ambassador also paid a courtesy call on Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, at the Ministry of the Presidency, during which he thanked him for the co-operation that he received from the current administration during his tenure. Ambassador Marchante’s tour of duty has ended and he is scheduled to depart Guyana on December 13.

President David Granger is flanked by outgoing Cuban Ambassador, Mr. Julio Cesar Gonzalez Marchante and Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon at State House.

During their discussions, President Granger told the Ambassador that Guyana’s medical system would not be what it is without the support of the Cuban Government over the years. “You can be proud of your tenure. It has been a very successful one,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Minister of State, who noted that Guyana has also benefited tremendously from support from Cuba, over the years, in the education and sport fields. He also said that he is confident that the Ambassador’s hard work has helped to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“I believe that your advocacy for Cuba and the manner in which you went about your country’s business during your tenure is commendable,” Minister Harmon said. He also expressed confidence that the relationship will continue when the new envoy has been installed.

Guyana and Cuba established diplomatic relations on December 8, 1972. 

Over the years, scholarships, given by Cuba, have increased the number of persons trained in different areas, including health, engineering, agriculture, sports and culture. Ambassador Marchante was accredited in June 2014, replacing Ambassador Raul Gortázar Marrero. His successor is scheduled to arrive in Guyana on December 6.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and Ambassador of Cuba to Guyana, Mr. Julio Cesar Gonzalez Marchante, during a courtesy call at the Ministry of the Presidency.

 

