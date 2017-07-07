Latest update July 7th, 2017 5:33 PM

Outgoing Dutch, Israeli Ambassadors pays farewell courtesy calls on President

Jul 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (July 7, 2017) Israeli Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Mordehai Amihai-Bivas said that there is a growing interest among Israeli companies with regard to Guyana as a potential investment destination. He made this disclosure to President David Granger, during a farewell courtesy call, today, at State House.

The Ambassador explained too that even though he was only accredited in February last year, he is being reassigned as a result of a restructuring process that his Government has embarked on, in order to forge stronger cooperation with the developing world. He also informed that his Government is working to arrange a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of State on the side lines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September.  He also, noted that there is tremendous scope for cooperation between Israel and CARICOM countries, particularly in the areas of agriculture and mining.

President Granger said that Guyana, with its enormous agricultural potential, looks forward to cooperating with Israel and learning about its cutting-edge farming technologies. “We look forward to more meaningful dialogue in these areas. The door is open and we can start with a pragmatic approach,” he said.

In his short term in office, Ambassador Amihai-Bivas served as Israel’s diplomatic representative to seven Caribbean States, as well as to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Ernst Noorman, whose tour of duty has also come to an end, had a brief meeting with the President, during which he spoke glowingly of the cordial relationship that Guyana has shared with the Netherlands over the years. The two sides have cooperated in many areas particularly water management, infrastructural development and, more recently, in the fight against climate change.

The Ambassador, who was accredited in March 2015, also updated the Head of State on the Dutch Government’s commitment of €4.2M for conservation and sustainable development of the Guiana Shield of which Guyana is at the centre. The Netherlands and the European Union Commission have been the two major contributors to the Guiana Shield Facility, which is a multi-donor fund for the six countries with territories in the Shield; Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname, Brazil, Venezuela and parts of Columbia.

President David Granger, during his meeting with outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Guyana, Mr. Ernst Noorman.

President David Granger and outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Mordehai Amihai-Bivas at State House.

 

