Over 1,000 persons benefitted from SLED in 2017 – more anticipated in 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 4, 2018

The Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) Projects, impacted the lives of some 1,170 persons from 253 households in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Seven, Eight Nine and Ten, in 2017.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally and Special Projects Coordinator Dhanmattie Sohai during the launch of the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) Project at The Moco Moco Village , Region Nine.

The SLED initiative is designed to provide support for the expansion of the local economy in communities across the nation and to aid small enterprises with the goal of stimulating youth employment.

Some twenty (20) projects costing approximately $100M were embarked on in 2017. Two projects were launched in Region One; four projects in Region Two; one project in Region Three; three in Region Four; three in Region Five; one in Region Seven, one in Region Eight, three in Region Nine and two in Region 10. Region Six was not forthcoming with their project, therefore no funds were released to them.

Among projects executed were poultry, pig, and sheep rearing, garment construction centres, multipurpose complex, block making establishments, shade house cultivation and baking and catering establishments.

The project received an increased allocation of $150M in the 2018 Budget. Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, during her Budget presentation, explained that the increase will cater for additional projects to be implemented in more communities in all the regions.

Minister Ally explained that the aim of the project is to support community-driven entrepreneurial projects, increased job opportunities and employment, improved access to training, enhanced skills and competency levels, and foster greater social and cultural cohesion.

The project is executed through the Ministry of Social Protection’s Projects Department, which allocates funds to the Regional Democratic Councils, after which money is allotted to the groups within the communities.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

