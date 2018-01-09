Over 150 CH&PA housing units slated for 2018

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is moving to expand it’s ‘Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond’ project with the completion of 150 housing units in 2018. This is according to Director of Projects Omar Narine.

Narine told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond project was the largest programme offered by CH&PA last year. Following the demand for the exhibited housing units, construction of the various structures began in Regions Three, Four and Five, Narine said. “We are currently working on 18 two-bedroom bungalow designs at Perseverance; we are currently working on 33 flat concrete duplexes at Perseverance; we are currently working on 10 two-bedroom units at (Onderneeming) West Bank Demerara (and) we are working on 50 elevated two-bedroom units at Perseverance.”

He added “We have recently signed contracts for 15 two-bedroom units at Perseverance, 15 flat three-bedroom at Perseverance and 10 two and three bedroom (units) at Hope and Experiment. We are also working on 10 elevated units at Hope and Experiment.”

Last year, under the Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond project, CH&PA completed six duplexes and two elevated units at Perseverance on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD.)

The project aims to bring resolution to those persons who form the huge backlog of applications at CH&PA, some of whom applied for their house lots since 1994.

Envision in the view that the right to adequate housing is a universal right, and all Guyanese must be provided with affordable housing, the project makes available affordable housing options for low to middle-income persons.

