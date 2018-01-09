Latest update January 9th, 2018 6:40 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Over 150 CH&PA housing units slated for 2018

Jan 09, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is moving to expand it’s ‘Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond’ project with the completion of 150 housing units in 2018. This is according to Director of Projects Omar Narine.

Omar Narine, Director of Projects Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Narine told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond project was the largest programme offered by CH&PA last year. Following the demand for the exhibited housing units, construction of the various structures began in  Regions Three, Four and Five, Narine said. “We are currently working on 18 two-bedroom bungalow designs at Perseverance; we are currently working on 33 flat concrete duplexes at Perseverance; we are currently working on 10 two-bedroom units at (Onderneeming) West Bank Demerara (and) we are working on 50 elevated two-bedroom units at Perseverance.”

He added “We have recently signed contracts for 15 two-bedroom units at Perseverance, 15 flat three-bedroom at Perseverance and 10 two and three bedroom (units) at Hope and Experiment. We are also working on 10 elevated units at Hope and Experiment.”

Last year, under the Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond project, CH&PA completed six duplexes and two elevated units at Perseverance on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD.)

The project aims to bring resolution to those persons who form the huge backlog of applications at CH&PA, some of whom applied for their house lots since 1994.

Envision in the view that the right to adequate housing is a universal right, and all Guyanese must be provided with affordable housing, the project makes available affordable housing options for low to middle-income persons.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

DPI/Department of Public Information, Government, Guyana, 2018

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Region 5’s agricultural development farm is underway for 2018

Region 5’s agricultural development farm is underway for 2018

Jan 09, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 9, 2018 Senior students and persons interested in agriculture will soon benefit from the establishment of Region Five’s (Mahaica/Berbice) model farm slated for establishment in 2018. The agricultural development farm aims to not only assist in the economic...
Read More
“Sometimes you have to mature” – Region Five REO – hopeful for improved behaviour among Councillors, executives in 2018

“Sometimes you have to mature” – Region...

Jan 09, 2018

“Oil and gas sector spiked increase in consultancy services ” – GNBS Executive Director

“Oil and gas sector spiked increase in...

Jan 09, 2018

GBTI’s refusal to cooperate with SOCU has international implication for country – Dr. Sittlington

GBTI’s refusal to cooperate with SOCU has...

Jan 09, 2018

New Hinterland Student Dormitory to be completed by June

New Hinterland Student Dormitory to be completed...

Jan 09, 2018

SBB trained 110 retrenched sugar workers – Extends training to their families

SBB trained 110 retrenched sugar workers –...

Jan 09, 2018

AG quashes arguments against nominee for Chancellor of the Judiciary

AG quashes arguments against nominee for...

Jan 09, 2018

GCAA revising safety regulations

GCAA revising safety regulations

Jan 09, 2018

Govt’s actions prevented even more layoffs at GuySuCo – Min. Holder

Govt’s actions prevented even more layoffs at...

Jan 09, 2018

GTT/Pulse launch Fitness Mash Camp

GTT/Pulse launch Fitness Mash Camp

Jan 09, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,343,580 hits