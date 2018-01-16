Over $30M expended to construct supply network in hinterland villages

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 15, 2018

During 2017, several initiatives were undertaken geared at improving electricity supply for hinterland communities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated (HECI), Horace Williams disclosed that the company has spent over $30M for the construction of supply networks for community buildings in 25 Hinterland villages.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Williams said from this amount $14.9M was spent on network materials for hinterland communities.

He explained that three solar photovoltaic (PV) systems were installed at Saxakalli Primary School, another two solar PV systems were installed at the Laluni Health Clinic and currently, another solar PV system is being installed at Annai Secondary School.

“Some 40 students at Saxakalli are benefitting from the three systems and the systems we installed at the Laluni Health Clinic are to help with lighting and powering of equipment for health services.”

Further, the CEO related that HECI upgraded and extended the network at the power station in Mabaruma and added a new switchgear. He explained that due to the road upgrades in Mahdia (Region Eight), changes had to be made to some of the feeders to accommodate the roadworks.

During 2017, HECI also assisted other agencies; in Region Seven it aided with the upgrading and repair of the Kamarang network; in Region Nine, it was instrumental in the extension of the network in the St. Ignatius community which saw another 50 households added and 65 light-emitting diode (LED) streets lights installed in Lethem.

Williams said “HECI had a number of capital projects in 2017 that were implemented even though we had some changes from the original set of projects. Under the IDB’s Sustainable Energy Programme for Guyana, we also installed some monitoring systems for seven solar grid type systems that were installed.”

The HECI CEO noted that these are just some of the major projects that were executed during 2017, and is confident that the company will ensure that for 2018 the livelihoods of hinterland residents continue to improve.

HECI was established to develop, implement and maintain the secure extension and upgrade of electricity supply systems across the hinterland, and to constantly improve the systems’ operations, merging isolated services where appropriate.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/