Over 450 students granted scholarships to attend UG and GSA

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, November 25, 2017

Over four hundred and fifty students (are) are now beneficiaries of full scholarships to attend the University of Guyana and the Guyana School of Agriculture to further their education. The scholarships which were awarded by the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Public Service is said to be an investment by the government in Guyana’s future.

The scholarships include payment for courses and stipends which eases the burden of students being required to work whilst studying. However, they are expected to maintain a grade point average of 2.8 during the course of their study.

At the orientation ceremony which was held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen, Advisor to the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander, urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity being presented to them. He reminded them that certification and acquiring a good job are just a part of learning.

“Education is a process of being able to assess your environment and to apply your skills and knowledge for navigating the environment; being able to recognise challenges and to confront them successfully” he explained.

Additionally, Alexander reminded the students that the citizens of Guyana are investing in their education for the development of the country and encouraged them to make effective use of the knowledge they will receive.

Permanent Secretary of the Department of Public Service Reginald Brotherson called upon the students to “look forward to what you can do for your country through the education that you will receive. Your training could create the jobs that are necessary that many others could also benefit. So, we are looking at education in a transformative situation.”

The scholarships, he said, indicates government’s commitment to education, national development and creating a bright and prosperous nation.

Two of the beneficiaries, Malinda Smith and Darnell McFarlane revealed that without the scholarship and stipend pursuing further studies at the University of Guyana was out of their grasp. Both were grateful for the opportunity provided to them.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

