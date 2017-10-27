Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Among communities to benefit from the over $500M project includes Lust-en-Rust, Zeelugt Phase Two and Three and Zeeburg in Region Three, Eccles Industrial Site, Perseverance Phase Four, Peter’s Hall, Farm Phase One and Two, Covent Garden, Diamond Commercial and Diamond Residential in Region Four, Hope and Experiment in Region Five, Kilcoy/Chesney and Baltyock in Region Six.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), CH&PA’s Director of Projects, Omar Narine said that the 90 percent of the materials for the project have arrived in the country and are awaiting clearance by the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Currently, the poles are already in the communities, Narine said. He added, “The reason for that is that the electrification process is a three-phase process. Phase One included the procurement of the electrical line hardware materials; Phase Two, the procurement of the wallaba poles; and phase three the procurement of the electrical contractors to build the networks.”

These works will be executed by contracting companies Cummings Electrical, GNS Electrical and Mr. Ramotar, respectively.

Other infrastructural works

The CH&PA is also executing a number of road infrastructure works in several communities.

According to Narine, the Perseverance Road Project is about 85 percent completed, while works at Number 76 Village are completed. Works are also ongoing at La Parfait Harmonie and Linden.

Additionally, contracts were awarded in the sum of $450M for the construction of roads at Tuechen, Non Pareil, Bath, Ordinance Forthlands and Amelia’s ward. “These contracts are being signed right now as we speak, and we are going to commence those projects shortly”, Narine related.

These projects are in line with the government’s programme of establishing cohesive communities in which serviced lots, other social infrastructure and amenities, including green spaces, parks and recreational facilities, are provided to ensure an improved quality of life for Guyanese.

By: Synieka Thorne