Overseas based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Roses and North Ruimveldt Secondary Schools

(Georgetown, January 5, 2017) – Over the last five years, there has been a boost in the appreciation and participation in steel pan music. A committed investment has been made on a yearly basis for the provision of three steel bands for three schools. However, the Ministry cannot do it alone. In this regard, Mr. Aubrey Bryan, a Guyanese residing overseas, today presented two sets steel bands for St. Roses High and North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Coordinator of Allied Arts, Mrs. Desiree Wyles-Ogle received the items on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

This contribution will no doubt aid the improvement of music in schools. In recent years, the Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine has been calling for more inclusion of music in the curriculum.