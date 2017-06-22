Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland roads costing gov’t large sums

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Ministry of Public infrastructure is again calling on vehicles using hinterland roads to adhere to the weight limits of the roads.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI)/Government Information Agency (GINA), Senior Hinterland Officer, Jeffrey Walcott said the overloaded vehicles on the hinterland roadways, especially in this rainy season, are costing the Ministry more.

Walcott explained that the Ministry has a finite budget from which a portion is allocated for maintenance works. However, if more emergency works arises from overloading then the funds would have to go towards this. This would affect the execution of capital projects and restricts other maintenance works, Walcott pointed out.

Earlier this Year, Ministry of Public Infrastructure announced that the National Road Policy will be revised in a bid to address the issue of overloaded vehicles using roadways and highways.

The Senior Hinterland Officer said the Ministry is continuing discussions with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Forestry and the Gold and Diamond Miners Association to devise a solution for more responsible use of the hinterland roads.

According to Walcott the roads are usually designed to carry a certain axle load, which is the total weight felt by the roadway for all wheels connected to a given axle. He added that when the weight of the vehicle exceeds the structural capacity of the road it causes severe damages to the roads and bridges also.

“If the weight of the load that the vehicle is carrying exceeds the structural capacity of the road, it will fail prematurely and most times you find that a truck would carry double the recommended load and that not only destroy roads during wet weather but breaks bridges,” Walcott emphasised. The existing bridges were constructed to withstand 50 tonnes.

The Ministry has invested $2.3B this year on interior and hinterland roads to improve access for miners and others who use the interior roads.

By: Ranetta La Fleur