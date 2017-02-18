Parika/Mora small miners enthusiastic about syndicate project

GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, February 18, 2017

The Parika/Mora Syndicate is the latest group of small miners to sign onto the Ministry of Natural Resources’ syndicate project.

Today, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes met with members of the newly formed group and other small miners in the Parika area to explain the syndicate initiative.

Minister Broomes told the miners that the initiative seeks to offer equal opportunity to small miners in the mining industry through the provision of lands. “Once you come together…you could share the expense,” Minister Broomes told the miners of the syndicate.

The Minister said the syndicate is the best initiative to empower small miners by providing areas they themselves identify. “It is a safer investment,” Minister Broomes said.

Head of the Parika/Mora syndicate, Arthur Thorne, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the syndicate is in the process of finalising the application for their lands. The syndicate has identified 15 blocks of in the Puruni backdam.

“We enjoy her good work with small miners and we are here to support her, and we will always support her cause she’s doing a good work,” Thorne cheered on Minister Broomes.

Thorne explained that the processing of the application has been stalled due to the lack of a TIN certificate. More than100 small miners in the Parika area have already joined the syndicate, and are eagerly waiting to go to work once the application process is finalised.

“We’re getting good support from our community,” Thorne added. The syndicate has received monetary support from members in the community towards payment for the lands.

Syndicates will be provided technical support from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) through on the ground training in safe and proper mining practices.

Minister Broomes has lead responsibility on the syndicate project and has been traversing the country explaining the initiative, and meeting with small miners to encourage them to sign up.

Already, several syndicate applications are in process for Mahdia, Bartica, Issano, Imbaimadai and Kurupung.

The syndicate project was undertaken as a means of making mining lands available to small miners who could not afford a claim on their own. As a syndicate, small miners will also have access to the concessions being offered to other mining groups in the sector.

By: Tiffny Rhodius