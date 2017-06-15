Parliament endorses sympathy motion in honour of three former ministers

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

The National Assembly today passed three sympathy motions in honour of the late Franklin E. Hope, Fitz Uriel Alexander Carmichael and Malcolm Corrica; three former ministers and Member of Parliaments (MPs.)

The motions were brought to the House by Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

The motions allowed for the members of the National Assembly to place on record their profound grief at the loss of Hope, who served the Parliament of Guyana as Finance Minister from August 1, 1972 to July 23, 1973, and as Senior Minister, Minister of Trade and Consumer Protection from July 24, 1973 to April 30, 1983; Carmichael who served the Parliament as Minister of State from July 24, 1973 to November 31, 1981 and Corrica, who served as Minister of State, Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary from January 3, 1969 to August 28, 1992.

The motions also allowed for the National Assembly to direct that an expression of the MPs heartfelt condolences and sympathy be conveyed to the former ministers “sorrowing widows, children and relatives,” many of whom are in the Chambers today.

Minister Greenidge hailed the “footprint of prosperity” left by Hope. The minister particularly noted Hope’s prudent management of the Guyanese economy, from 1972 to 1979.

Minister Greenidge who said he had had the opportunity to work with Hope, during his tenure as Finance Minister described him as being

“very systematic and thorough …and a very easy minister to work with.” “Hope was one of the last of group of cohorts who shepherded British Guiana to Guyana…his achievements were impressive indeed,” Minister Greenidge said.

Hope passed away at the age of 92 at his home in Maryland, USA on April 13, 2016.

Fitz Carmichael’s death on September 22, 2015 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) at the age of 82, was described “as a great loss to Guyana,” by Minister Felix. The minister added that he served with distinction and great dignity.

Malcom Corrica commonly known as Lord Canary died on October 10, 2016 at the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital at the age of 79.

Minister Lawrence, paying tribute to Corrica, praised his promotion of the culture and arts, which she noted brought significant recognition to Guyana. Whilst saddened by Corrica’s passing, the minister said that the country remains heartened by the legacy of work left by him. “Lord Canary’s cultural contributions were matchless,” the minister said, adding that his death has “left a void in the Caribbean’s cultural scene.”

Also paying tribute to the late MPs was Opposition Member Juan Edghill who noted that regardless of which side MPs sat on “we must do our best.” He hailed all three of the deceased’s contributions to Guyana’s development as ones that should be, “recognised and remembered.” He particularly pointed out that Carmichael’s activism to the people at the grassroot level, should be lauded. He also noted that “Lord Canary will live long, well after Malcolm Corrica, the politician is forgotten.”

Prior to the reading of the Motions, the House stood for one minute of silence for the three former ministers and MPs.

By: Macalia Santos