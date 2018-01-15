Participation at several high-level events augurs well for development

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 15, 2018

Guyana’s recent participation at the 8th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency, held in Abu Dhabi, is important to the country since it recognises that the transition to a renewable energy future is central to the establishment of the ‘green economy’ and also in addressing climate change.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon made this disclosure at his post-cabinet press conference held last Friday when he announced Cabinet’s approval for Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson’s attendance.

The conference was held on January 13-14, 2018, where the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) advanced the renewable component of national contributions which is a cornerstone of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, to which Guyana is a signatory.

The country was also represented at the World Custom Organisations Strategic Trade Control Enforcement Programme held in Brussels, Belgium over the period January 9- 11, 2018. This programme, the Minister said, provided a context on counter-terrorism and non-proliferation activities and the role of customs and border agencies.

This forum allowed participants to become familiar with established operational plans and to study past operations. Deputy Commissioner of the Customs and Excise Tax Department of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Lancelot Wills participated in this programme.

Guyana will also be participating in the Second CELAC/EU Seminar on Citizen’s Security in Panama City from January 16-17, 2018. The seminar is expected to continue the process of laying the foundation of structured dialogue on citizen’s security between the European Union and the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States.

Common challenges in the fight against transnational crimes are to be examined. Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine is participating in the seminar.

Additionally, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally will be representing Guyana at the Inter-Parliamentary Meeting of Pan Americas Membership to discuss partnerships to transfer gender relations, slated for Jamaica from January 24 -25, 2018.

By: Stacy Carmichael

