Latest update January 15th, 2018 8:00 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Paruima students benefit from new primary school

Jan 15, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 15, 2018

Students and teachers of Paruima, Region Seven are the beneficiaries of a new primary school; this is according to Regional Chairman (RC) Gordon Bradford.

Regional Chairman of Region Seven Gordon Bradford.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the RC explained that the school’s construction was one of the main capital works’ projects scheduled by the Region Seven, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for 2017. Bradford said the new school will offer more a conducive environment for better learning. The old school building was deemed unsafe for the students and teachers, because of its deplorable condition.

“The one that (students and teachers) were utilising was dilapidated and it is a threat to human life, so that is why we took it down and constructed a brand new primary school for the students and teachers benefit,” Bradford explained.

It was noted that the new building is more spacious with the capacity to comfortably accommodate approximately 300 students along with the Headmistress/master quarters. It is also not prone to flooding.

Of the $2.3B approved for the region from the 2017 National Budget, $1.311M was catered for the education sector that included the maintenance of solar systems in schools, teachers’ living quarters in Upper Mazaruni and Bartica, maintenance and landscaping of schools in Bartica, repairs to trestle at Jawalla Primary School, dietary programmes for Bartica Secondary and Three Miles Secondary dormitory along with the Waramadong Secondary.

This also included the rehabilitation of Paruima Primary School, the extension of Chenoweng Primary School, construction of sanitary block at Two Miles and Jawalla Nursery Schools and the completion of Karrau Primary School.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Over $30M expended to construct supply network in hinterland villages

Over $30M expended to construct supply network in hinterland villages

Jan 15, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 15, 2018 During 2017, several initiatives were undertaken geared at improving electricity supply for hinterland communities. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated (HECI), Horace Williams disclosed that the company has spent...
Read More
Guyanese-French national preserving her heritage

Guyanese-French national preserving her heritage

Jan 15, 2018

Local Aviation industry expands following certification of Domestic Airways Incorporated

Local Aviation industry expands following...

Jan 15, 2018

Govt mulls partnership with Brazil’s health sector – to aid communities on the border

Govt mulls partnership with Brazil’s health...

Jan 15, 2018

March deadline for completion of Kitty Market – $25M plus contract signed

March deadline for completion of Kitty Market...

Jan 15, 2018

Final consultations on Amerindian Act slated for this year

Final consultations on Amerindian Act slated for...

Jan 15, 2018

Minister Harmon receives courtesy call from Falklands Members of Parliament

Minister Harmon receives courtesy call from...

Jan 15, 2018

Health Ministry commences hinterland outreaches

Health Ministry commences hinterland outreaches

Jan 15, 2018

Arthur Chung Convention Centre repairs well underway

Arthur Chung Convention Centre repairs well...

Jan 15, 2018

HEYS programme to be replaced, MOE to develop a paper

HEYS programme to be replaced, MOE to develop a...

Jan 15, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,365,009 hits