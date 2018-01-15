Paruima students benefit from new primary school

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 15, 2018

Students and teachers of Paruima, Region Seven are the beneficiaries of a new primary school; this is according to Regional Chairman (RC) Gordon Bradford.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the RC explained that the school’s construction was one of the main capital works’ projects scheduled by the Region Seven, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for 2017. Bradford said the new school will offer more a conducive environment for better learning. The old school building was deemed unsafe for the students and teachers, because of its deplorable condition.

“The one that (students and teachers) were utilising was dilapidated and it is a threat to human life, so that is why we took it down and constructed a brand new primary school for the students and teachers benefit,” Bradford explained.

It was noted that the new building is more spacious with the capacity to comfortably accommodate approximately 300 students along with the Headmistress/master quarters. It is also not prone to flooding.

Of the $2.3B approved for the region from the 2017 National Budget, $1.311M was catered for the education sector that included the maintenance of solar systems in schools, teachers’ living quarters in Upper Mazaruni and Bartica, maintenance and landscaping of schools in Bartica, repairs to trestle at Jawalla Primary School, dietary programmes for Bartica Secondary and Three Miles Secondary dormitory along with the Waramadong Secondary.

This also included the rehabilitation of Paruima Primary School, the extension of Chenoweng Primary School, construction of sanitary block at Two Miles and Jawalla Nursery Schools and the completion of Karrau Primary School.

By: Neola Damon

