Petroleum consultants to guide oil industry development

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 17, 2017

The Ministry of Natural Resources has taken on a team of petroleum consultants to guide the development of Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry.

Today, at a post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that the team will support and guide the government in the review and implementation of the field development plan for the Liza discovery by ExxonMobil.

“The team of consultants will function as a project management unit within the Ministry of Natural Resources,” Minister Harmon said. Last week, the government appointed an advisor to the president on petroleum.

The advisor, Dr Jan Mangal, is of Guyanese descent and has a wealth of experience in the marine and oil and gas industries, Minister Harmon noted. Dr Mangal holds a Doctorate in offshore and geotechnical engineering from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Edinburgh.

“Dr Mangal, in addition to assisting with the development of Guyana’s hydrocarbon regulatory framework, will advise the government in matters relating to ExxonMobil and its partners in Guyana as they pursue development of the Liza discovery,” Minister Harmon said.

The oil that was discovered in the Liza field, in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, is said to be equivalent to between 0.8 to 1.4 billion barrels of oil. The field development plan is a blueprint for maximising the recovery of the petroleum resources whilst ensuring sustainable development and responsible management.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has enlisted the assistance of several international agencies and countries to help in the development of the oil and gas industry. Exxon Mobil is expected to begin production of oil by 2020.

By: Tiffny Rhodius