Latest update January 25th, 2017 5:02 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Photographs from CELAC

Jan 25, 2017 Government, News, Photo Gallery

President David Granger at the General Debate of Heads of State and Government at the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
President David Granger at the General Debate of Heads of State and Government at the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
President David Granger at the General Debate of Heads of State and Government at the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
President David Granger with Ambassador Colin Granderson, Assistant Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Waddell at the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
President David Granger and Ambassador Colin Granderson, Assistant Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
President David Granger and El Salvadoran Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez in discussion during a break of the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

News Categories

Documents

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Website Traffic

Hits

Pages|Hits |Unique

  • Last 24 hours: 11,188
  • Last 7 days: 82,038
  • Last 30 days: 440,760
  • Online now: 74