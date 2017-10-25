Plans for agro-fair ‘Uncapped’ in progress

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

“Plans are coming along nicely”, for the Uncapped Guyana’s first ever agro-fair, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Sham Nokta reported.

Uncapped is a collaborative event being led by the Private Sector with strong support from the government to showcase the products of over 60 local agro-processors who are seeking to attract regional and international markets.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin observed that agriculture and agro-processing, “go hand in hand because we have been emphasising the importance of value added activities in all our sectors.”

Minister Gaskin explained that the event will ensure there is more local product dominance on the local market, “because we have not been consuming local products, and have been importing more and more.”

The minister opined that exposing local products to the international markets, will not necessarily lead to prices being competitive. He noted however, in terms of standards and marketing, “It is a plus for producers.” He further emphasised the importance of “consuming our own products” which will impact the amount of food imported into the country. To that end, the export market will be examined, as there is a large enough market in the agro-processing industry.

The fair will also have a culture night showcasing many local artistes on Saturday, October 28 and wraps up on Sunday, October 29th with “a grand” local food festival sponsored by the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL). Other sponsors of the event include IPED, Edward Beharry and Company, Sterling Products Limited, Impressions, Republic Bank and Banks DIH.

By: Zanneel Williams