Plegtanker Health Centre to be commissioned in August- to benefit entire East Bank Berbice

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, July 5, 2017

The new Plegtanker Health Centre will be completed in August, bringing improved health care services to the over 800 residents residing along the entire East Bank Berbice (EBB) area, including Mara and Schepmoed.

Director of Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephen, recently told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the long-awaited health facility is 95 percent completed. The facility will replace the old Mara/Schepmoed building, which has been abandoned for almost a decade. The residents have long been asking government to intervene since it costly to travel to the nearest health facility.

“It’s what we call a far-reaching community, and persons usually use transportation to get out of here (EBB) to access health services,” Stephen explained.

The Regional Administration is currently installing solar panels on the health centre building, Stephen explained.

Whilst Plegtanker Health Centre is being commissioned, the Regional Administration will start works on another health facility at Number 77 Village, on the Corentyne.

Stephen told DPI that this project will commence by August and will bring benefit to over 3000 persons. “This is a new and populated housing scheme and it is some distance off the main road, so it is difficult to get to a nearby health centre and we are working to rectify that,” Stephen explained.

By: Synieka Thorne