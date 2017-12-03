PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary School students

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 2, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is currently performing the duties of President, and his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo visited the Auchlyne Primary School on the Corentyne coast bringing good cheer and celebration to the students on, November 30, as he took his birthday celebrations to his home county of Berbice.

“I was asked what would I like for my birthday and I said I would like to visit my village and to visit my school, my old school,” the Prime Minister explained.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo and his family contributed several items to the school. On behalf of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, five laptops were handed over. The Office of the Prime Minister contributed a cannon photocopier, diaries, school aids and books for the students. A water dispenser and 20 food hampers for 20 of the less fortunate students were also contributed by Mrs. Nagamootoo.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the students to strive for excellence, highlighting his achievements and reflecting on his days at the school. He noted that among the students currently attending the school there could be a future President or Prime Minister of Guyana.

Headteacher of the Auchlyne Primary School, Ms. O. Paul, in her welcome to the Prime Minister, observed that the Prime Minister had demonstrated his desire to treat everyone equally, by choosing to celebrate with his “brother and sisters” from his home county.

Several students and teachers took the opportunity to meet and greet the Prime Minister while extending well wishes for his birthday.

By: Delicia Haynes

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

