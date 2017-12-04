‘PM for a day’ completes internship at OPM

GEORGETOWN, Monday, December 4, 2017 – On Thursday, November 30, Cadet with the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service, Ms Martina Nedd completed her attachment with the Office of the Prime Minister.

This attachment forms an integral part of the curriculum which she completed with ‘flying colours.’ Today, Ms Nedd was presented by the office with a farewell token where she thanked the staff of the Office of the Prime Minister for their hospitality and encouragement in her future endeavours.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo shared his office, on October 10, with 19-year-old Martina Nedd. She called her surprise role as Prime Minister for a Day an exciting opportunity that she will remember for the rest of her life.

The International Day of the Girl is a special day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness of girls’ rights around the world. In advance of the 6th International Day of the Girl, the High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Ms. Lilian Chatterjee, challenged the Honourable Prime Minister Moses V. Nagamootoo to join her in participating in Plan International Canada’s #GirlsBelongHere initiative.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo rose to the challenge! On October 10, 2017, both he and Chatterjee shared their offices with two young women as part of the global advocacy campaign to show that girls and young women belong in such key decision-making positions – and anywhere else they may set their sights on.