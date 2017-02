PM hosts Mash exhibition

GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs Sita Nagamootoo hosted a Mashramani Exhibition at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister for the first time today. This event saw student of the Bishops’ and St Joseph High Schools attending. The students were given a guided tour by Mrs Nagamootoo and a lecture on the history of Mashramani by one of the founding members of Mashramani celebrations, Mr Jimmy Hamilton.

By: Gabreila Patram