PM praised the GPF for outstanding works

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) today held its annual conference which is aimed at helping members of the police force discuss key issues in relation to its current state and plan for the future among 175 officers countrywide. The conference which will run for two and a half days was held at GPF Officers Mess and was held under the theme “Forging ahead with professionalism and intelligence-led policing in collaboration with stakeholders”.

Delivering the feature address was Prime Minister and Acting President Moses Nagamootoo who praised the GPF for the outstanding works they have done over the past 20 months.

The Prime Minister commended police officers noting that, “you have distanced yourself from contamination of past lawlessness and excesses in less than two years must be justification to say, well done. You could do better and better you did”.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan was commended by the Prime Minister for the implementation of a number of initiatives which led to the falling crime rate over the past 20 months. Prime Minister Nagamottoo pointed out that for 2016 Guyana recorded its highest clear-up rate in 15 years of 63 percent detection rate for murder.

“The combined and determined efforts of our police ranks have produced

results. One only has to reflect two years back when there was an almost inexplicable upsurge in kick down the door banditry. Since then, intense operations by the joint services have seen a dramatic reduction of the incidents of such outrageous attacks” the Prime Minister stated.

According to the Prime Minister, over the past 20 months, there have been no death squads, no extra-judicial killings, and no electronic support architecture for the criminal enterprise.

Police officers were urged to continue collaborating with civil society in crime detection, community protection and intelligence gathering. The Prime Minister noted that building cooperation with neighbouring states and international agencies is critical in the fight against trans-border and trans-national crimes.

“The benefits of working together are manifestly reflected in the satisfactory performance of the Guyana Police Force over these past 20 months for which I congratulate officers as well as ranks for responding to the challenges that we faced in the security sector with courage, resolve and purpose” the Prime Minister noted .

Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine speaking to the theme of the conference noted that it is essential and paramount to be professional if success is your desired goal. However, Ramnarine noted that being professional requires a number of different attributes which includes “specialized knowledge, competency, honesty and integrity, accountability, self-regulation and image”.

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner noted that in forging ahead with professionalism the commitment of all is needed while making the effort to be unfailing, polite, courteous, respectful and transparent.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite