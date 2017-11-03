PM reiterates Govt’s fight against illicit drugs

Latest update November 3rd, 2017 5:19 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 3, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is currently performing the duties of President, today reaffirmed government’s commitment to fighting illicit drugs. He made these remarks today, at the launch of Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Kettle appeal, at the Georgetown Club.

Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo addressing the gathering at the launch of the Salvation Army Annual Christmas Kettle appeal.

He explained that because the illicit drug trade’s negative effects, the government will be placing greater emphasis on dismantling it. The Prime Minister explained, “This evil empire, if it has its way will control politicians, judiciary, and security forces, contaminate our society and would destroy Guyana, leaving nothing for our young people. That is why we have throughout the large expanse of our territory, patrols on horsebacks, army patrol on foot, patrols in our rivers and by air, constantly trying to intercept vehicles that would bring the evil powder to Guyana.”

Alluding to the recent dumping of cocaine at sea by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Prime Minister explained that the government has already begun works in this regard.

He also lauded the Salvation Army for the exemplary work it’s been doing in the fight against illicit drugs and their support towards the affected hurricane Caribbean Islands describing it as “The path of goodness which is the path of Godliness.”

Prime Minister Nagamootoo, made the first contribution to the Annual Christmas Kettle appeal. He was followed by other members of the diplomatic corps, Guyana Police Force and private sector representatives and school children.

Members of the Salvation Army and invitees present at the launch of the Salvation Army Annual Christmas Kettle appeal.

Chairman for the for the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board, Edward Boyer, said the role of the institution can only be evidenced by its action. He also echoed that the Salvation Army was instrumental in providing assistance to the victims of the recent hurricanes. Boyer highlighted that the Salvation Army has provided hot meals sometimes through mobile canteens, and at other times prepared in the organisation’s kitchen, and transported those meals to the evacuation centres.

“The Salvation Army was stretched beyond its capabilities but it stood the challenge before and after the disaster. In addition to food, the Salvation Army has also given out non-food items such as mattresses, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, cleaning kits, flashlights and blankets”, he outlined.

Boyer implored the gathering to give freely and generously to the Christmas Kettle as the proceeds will better the lives of persons throughout the coming holiday season.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

