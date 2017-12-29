Latest update December 29th, 2017 5:29 PM

Police ‘B’ Division receives motorbikes from business committee

Dec 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

The Blairmont Station Management Committee recently donated two motorbikes to the Blairmont Police Station, West Bank Berbice (B Division).

Superintendent Wayne De Hearte receives the keys to the motorcycles from a member of the Blairmont Station Management Committee, as other senior officers and members of the Station Management Committee share the moment.

The idea was in the making since 2010/2011 and was the initiative of Blairmont Estate General Manager, Hutton Griffith, who at that time was a Field Manager, and Inspector Cynthia Kelly, who was stationed at the Blairmont Police Station at that time as a Sergeant.  The plan to donate the motorcycles was decided after it was noted that the Station was short of transportation

At the presentation ceremony, Executive member of the Management Committee, Andrew Karim in his remarks, praised Inspector Kelly whom he described as a role model and the driving force behind the acquisition of the bikes.

He urged residents to come forward and assist the police who are “working around the clock” and must be commended. He emphasised that improvement will only come the citizens come forward and be a part of the process.

Officer in Charge of Operations, Superintendent Wayne De Hearte thanked the business community and members of the past and present management committees of the Blairmont Police Station for their foresight. He also gave assurances that the bikes will assist in helping to fight crime.

Officer-in-Charge of sub-Division No. 3 (West Berbice), Assistant Superintendent Elton Davison noted that the bikes and the other new vehicles received, will put the police in a good stead to enhance their work and boost their interaction with members of the public.

Also in attendance were traffic officers and Deputy Superintendent Dennis Stephens among others.

 

By: Samuel Whyte

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

