Police Officers and security guards praised by Minister Ramjattan for their bravery

Jul 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 5, 2017

Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Professional Guard Service (PGS) are being commended by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan for bravery. The Minister was at the time referring to the attempted bank robbery which was brought to a halt yesterday due to the efforts of the GPF and PGS.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.

“The efforts of the PGS have to be commended and I want to congratulate their very quick thinking and the fact that they managed to foil the attempt of these robbers. Of course, they were there first, the police came and in combination with the PGS, I am so proud of the fact that indeed that our private security services in combination with the police have managed to foil this attack,” Minister Ramjattan stated.

However, the Minister expressed disappointment at the road youths are taking despite being given the opportunity to excel in life. Minister Ramjattan said that, “it is a pretty negative aspect to know that people who have graduated, who got scholarship, duty free concession and all of that, they are now going to be the masterminds of crime”.

He added that, “what is disappointing about this whole thing is that some bright kids trained in China have done their parents such a bad thing to want to go rob a bank and they had almost all the world at their feet really but it is greed I suppose, immaturity, so many negative things but we have to do lots more”.

Minister Ramjattan said that the government is cognizant of the fact that a lot more needs to be done to turn the tide against youths who turn to crime. The Minister revealed that the government will be hosting a “crime and youth violence forum” at the Pegasus on July 12, 2017 to address the issue.

Just around 7:30 hours yesterday morning, four young men attempted to rob the Water Street Republic Bank branch office. However, the situation was quickly handled by members of the Guyana Police Force and officers of the Professional Guard Service. One of the bandits was shot dead while three others remain in custody as the investigation continues.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

