Police to be on lookout for human traffickers during Linden Town Week

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, 25 April 2017

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Community Policing Groups (CPGs) in Linden will be keeping a close watch for persons attempting to traffic other persons during the Linden Town Week celebrations.

The ranks and members of the CPG have been trained on how to spot human trafficking. The training was held on April 22, at the Charles Rosa School of Nursing in Linden.

The Ministry of Social Protection, Counter Trafficking in Person Unit C-TIP Unit’s, Acting Coordinator, Tanisha Williams-Corbin said research proves that whenever there is a celebration in small towns or in big cities, cases of human trafficking increases. “We decided to do this training here today, so that we can help to equip the officers in the fight against trafficking,” she noted.

Williams-Corbin said that the training focused on what to look for and how to deal with human trafficking. “It focused on identifying cases of trafficking in persons, what is trafficking in persons from a layman’s perspective and also, looked at the legal definition of human trafficking,” she explained.

The officers were also able to look at the elements, indicators, investigative techniques and the differences between adult and child trafficking.

Lance Corporal, Petranella Quimbie, of the McKenzie Police Station, said that the training was educational and timely. “I am very much thankful for attending this programme. There are a lot of things that I learnt especially the factors about trafficking in persons that I can see and observe around my area,” Lance Corporal Quimbie noted.

The C-TIP Unit is encouraging persons to be on the lookout and report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station.

The Unit is also encouraging persons to visit their booth at the Linden Town Week celebration to learn more about trafficking in persons (TIP) so that they can help stop the inhumane act.

By: Delon Sancho