Potential homeowners get firsthand view of new duplexes at Perseverance

DPI Guyana, Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Prospective homeowners were given a full tour of the government’s new housing units at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, by officials of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Wednesday.

One of the complete duplex at Perseverance.

The flat duplex caters for two families and each unit contains two bedrooms, a kitchen area, living area and bathroom, and a patio.

Further, in order to enhance the level of comfort for citizens and assist them financially, Project Engineer, Randolph Hunte explained that CH&PA has modified the homes to include tiled floors, built-in cupboards and sink, and septic tanks. The new houses will also be equipped with 450-gallon water storage tanks.

Hunte explained, when completed, the homes will immediately be made available to interested persons. He said it is not feasible for the homes to remain unoccupied, as there is a cost attached since the CH&PA will have to provide security for the structures.

Akeem Wilson, a 25-year-old young professional was one of the twelve (12) potential homeowners who was given the first viewing of the structures.

“I’m overjoyed with this opportunity to have been selected to own my own home at this age. After finishing university, I thought there was no hope for me but now the government is actually giving young people hope,” Wilson told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Kenrick Glasgow.

Basmattie Singh, who is from a family of five explained that she had applied for a home since 2009 but was unsuccessful. She then applied for a plot of land but was never contacted. Today, she is happy to be one step closer to owning her own home.

“I live on the East Coast Demerara, and right now where I am living floods, so I will be happy to take the home. I must say thank you very much to the ministry for this,” She noted.

Kenrick Glasgow said that he never imagined owning a home at age 24. He too is a young professional and expressed gratitude to the government for creating the opportunity. “I am satisfied with the work they would have done so far, seeing that judging they only had the exhibition in May, I am pretty satisfied with what I am seeing,” Glasgow said.

Representatives from the banking sector also participated in the tour. According to Hunte, once the banks conduct their own evaluation, it will be easier for beneficiaries to access the loans to purchase their homes

A total of 33 duplexes are being constructed at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara. These homes will be completed by the end of the year, at a cost of $7.1 million ($300,000 for the land and $6.8 million for the house).

One of the homes under construction at Perseverance.

One of the complete duplex at Perseverance.

 

Akeem Wilson.

Basmattie Singh.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

 

