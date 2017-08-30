PPDI drafting strategic plan to support government’s Green Agenda

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, August 30, 2017

The Power Producers and Distributors Incorporated (PPDI), a government owned Operations and Maintenance Company is currently preparing a Strategic Plan, for approval by the Board of Directors to supply electricity to the grid by 2025 from Renewable and Green Sources of Energy.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, PPDI, Mark Bender said following approval from the company’s board, the Strategic Plan will then be submitted to the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson for approval and then to Cabinet.

Bender said that a number of options are being considered, “The two more significant ones at this time are Hydropower and Associated Natural Gas once the Oil and Gas Production starts, there are other renewable sources like Solar and Wind”.

He said that the new plants at Kingston Two and at Vreed-en-Hoop are plants that can be converted to use Natural Gas which will translate to savings because there will be less pressure on the engine compared to the HFO fuel.

“Going forward we intend to remain relevant as the government moves to have this plan to have the electricity grid supplied fully by the clean and renewable source of energy”, Bender said.

Currently PPDI has one client which is the Guyana Power and Light Company, (GPL). He added that the company is addressing how they can position themselves, “As an operations and maintenance provider and even down the road as an independent power producer with regards to the other power producers,” Bender explained.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of PPDI, Arron Fraser said that the Strategic Plan will require some form of investment for retro fitting. He explained that the two older plants at Kingston has massive engines and cannot be converted in an economical way.

Fraser added that in keeping with the government’s development plans, the company will continue to train their staff to be conversant with the new demands which will enable the company to compete and be relevant.

The PPDI replaced Wartsila Operations Guyana Incorporated, whose contract came to an end in December 2016. It now manages four Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) owned power plants in Demerara.

By: Gabreila Patram