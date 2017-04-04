Prefabricated terminal at CJIA part of expansion contract

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday April 04, 2017

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn, today confirmed that the prefabricated terminal being used at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), is temporary.

During a discussion with the Government Information Agency (GINA), the Permanent Secretary said that the prefabricated terminal is part of the preliminary works included in the contract for the CJIA expansion project.

Recently, reports surfaced in the media that, “while a decision on the purchasing of the prefabrication terminal has not been made, the Board is tasked with looking at the pros and cons of such a move.” Vaughn explained that there is no extra cost attached for the prefabricated terminal at CJIA.

Vaughn pointed out that the contractor was well aware that this was supposed to be constructed and should have no difficulty in executing the works. He said the temporary building is for arriving passengers to in the interim while the contractors work on the permanent structure for CJIA.

The US$150M project which began in 2013 under the previous administration, missed several deadlines. However, it is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

Vaughn said that though the board is tentative of the May 31 deadline for the refurbishment of the departure terminal, they are hoping that the deadline would be met.

The CJIA expansion project also includes the extension of the runway from 7,500 to 10,800 feet, doubling of aircraft position from four to eight, eight passenger boarding bridges and a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system with approximately 300 cameras.

The project is being executed by China Harbour Engineering (CHEC).

BY: Ranetta La Fleur