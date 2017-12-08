Preparations in place for Indigenous Village elections in 2018

DPI Guyana, Friday, December 8, 2017

All necessary arrangements are in place to ensure that the Indigenous Village Elections are conducted in 2018, as provided for by law. This assurance was given by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during his presentation on the 2018 National Budget in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Minister Allicock noted that once these elections are completed, it is the government’s hope that the newly constituted National Toshaos Council (NTC) executive will be free of the domination of the Opposition.

“…It is a situation which now obtains and is supported by the promise of high office for Indigenous leaders. This type of interference adversely impacts the governance of the NTC and interrupts representation of constituents while preventing positive output,” Minister Allicock stressed.

Over 200 Indigenous communities and villages will be conducting elections for Toshaos and Village Councillors in the second quarter of 2018.

To be elected as a Toshao, a person must be eligible to stand as Councillor and should not have held the position for the two terms immediately preceding his or her nomination. These elections are held every three years.

By: Synieka Thorne

