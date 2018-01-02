Latest update January 2nd, 2018 7:18 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Preservation of National Heritage to be enhanced with the upgrade of three Museums

Jan 02, 2018 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

As the Ministry of Social Cohesion (MOSC) continues to preserve and showcase Guyana’s heritage, three Museums are slated for upgrades in 2018.

Dr. George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport.

During the budget presentation in Parliament, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton said, “The continued development and enhancement of our Museums form an integral part of our (MOSC) capital profile for 2018.”

Dr. Norton pointed out it is vitally important for all Guyanese to appreciate their national heritage.

“Cohesion in our country means every Guyanese must be given an equal opportunity to showcase their heritage as well as understand and celebrate the contributions of others in developing our country.”

Further, the Minister noted the International Museums Day exhibition, this year will take on new dimensions, especially since the Guyana National Museum will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in February.

A sum of $81M was allocated to the Ministry to conduct rehabilitative works on the three museums – Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology, Guyana National Museum and the Museum of African Heritage.

The three projects will entail provisions for roof, display cases, air conditioning units for the Guyana National Museum; computers, printer, display cases surveillance systems and filing cabinets for the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology, and fencing, drainage and the rewiring of the Museum of African Heritage building.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Govt. invited IMF and IDB to assess infrastructure works – State Minister

Govt. invited IMF and IDB to assess infrastructure works –...

Jan 02, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 The Government of Guyana has taken the step to invite officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assess the processes being employed by local contractors in the execution of infrastructural works and to make recommendations on how these can be...
Read More
Discussions on the future of sugar industry continues

Discussions on the future of sugar industry...

Jan 02, 2018

Preservation of National Heritage to be enhanced with the upgrade of three Museums

Preservation of National Heritage to be enhanced...

Jan 02, 2018

Over 20 Hinterland communities received transportation in 2017

Over 20 Hinterland communities received...

Jan 02, 2018

T&HD to provide two additional water taxis for Berbice

T&HD to provide two additional water taxis...

Jan 02, 2018

Eonderene Thompson is new GGB General Manager

Eonderene Thompson is new GGB General Manager

Jan 02, 2018

Asst. National Director of CDC passes away

Asst. National Director of CDC passes away

Jan 02, 2018

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Forty-four more government buildings to receive...

Jan 02, 2018

Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning success’ – 2018 dedicated to faith in God

Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning...

Jan 02, 2018

Millions spent on water distribution and supply across Guyana – GWI

Millions spent on water distribution and supply...

Jan 02, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 409 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,316,059 hits