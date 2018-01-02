Preservation of National Heritage to be enhanced with the upgrade of three Museums

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

As the Ministry of Social Cohesion (MOSC) continues to preserve and showcase Guyana’s heritage, three Museums are slated for upgrades in 2018.

During the budget presentation in Parliament, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton said, “The continued development and enhancement of our Museums form an integral part of our (MOSC) capital profile for 2018.”

Dr. Norton pointed out it is vitally important for all Guyanese to appreciate their national heritage.

“Cohesion in our country means every Guyanese must be given an equal opportunity to showcase their heritage as well as understand and celebrate the contributions of others in developing our country.”

Further, the Minister noted the International Museums Day exhibition, this year will take on new dimensions, especially since the Guyana National Museum will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in February.

A sum of $81M was allocated to the Ministry to conduct rehabilitative works on the three museums – Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology, Guyana National Museum and the Museum of African Heritage.

The three projects will entail provisions for roof, display cases, air conditioning units for the Guyana National Museum; computers, printer, display cases surveillance systems and filing cabinets for the Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology, and fencing, drainage and the rewiring of the Museum of African Heritage building.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/