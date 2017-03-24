President attends GDF dinner for newly-commissioned officers

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 24, 2017) As per tradition, President David Granger, last evening, attended the special dinner hosted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in honour of the newly-commissioned officers, who successfully completed the Standard Officers’ Course (SOC) No. 49. The dinner was held at the Officers Club at Base Camp Ayanganna. Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams was also in attendance.
Yesterday, the Head of State presented the 11 officers with their Instruments of Commission at State House and hosted a special lunch for them at the Baridi Benab at State House. This was followed by the Commissioning Parade at Drill Square, Camp Ayanganna.
Local GDF officers with their counterparts from the Brazilian Army standing for the arrival of President David Granger in the dining hall
Standing for the recital of the dinner prayer, from left: GDF Second in Command, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Marlon Gentle, GDF Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, President David Granger, best graduating student of the SOC No. 49 course, Second Lieutenant Francisco Choc from Belize and Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams
President David Granger and GDF Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West chatting with a visiting military official
Officers seated in the dining hall at the Officers Club for dinner
Officers of the Guyana Defence Force in the dining hall at the Officers Club at Camp Ayanganna