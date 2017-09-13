Latest update September 13th, 2017 4:16 PM

President bids farewell to his brother, the late Cesare Francis Granger 

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 13, 2017) The funeral service of the late Mr. Cesare Francis Granger, brother of President David Granger, was today held at the Kaashi Dhaam Hindu Crematorium, Ruimzeight, Essequibo Islands -West Demerara (Region Three). Members of the Cabinet and the Diplomatic Corps were among those who attended the service. 

The late Mr. Granger, fondly known as Frank, was born on October 4, 1937 and is the first son and third child of the late Mr. Chetwynd and Mrs. Verleigh Granger. He married Ms. Theresa nee Chang, with whom he fathered two sons, Mr. Kevin Granger and Mr. Marc Granger. 

The deceased attended the St John the Baptist School at Bartica, Central High School and Queen’s College in Georgetown. He subsequently attended Columbia University in New York. He graduated with the Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Economics, winning the Mathew M. Frydre Award for outstanding undergraduate work.

After studying and working abroad, the late Mr. Granger returned to Guyana, where he joined the Ministry of Works, Hydraulics and Supply as an Economist, conducting economic feasibility studies from 1969 to 1972. He then joined the Commonwealth Caribbean Regional Secretariat and, from 1973, the Caribbean Community Secretariat as a Senior Economist, holding various positions until his retirement on October 4, 1997.

Mr. Cesare Francis Granger is survived by his sons, and his siblings Ms. Barbara Granger and President Granger.

President David Granger, with nephews Marc and Kevin, and other friends, as pallbearers, position the casket at the beginning of the funeral service.

President David Granger (fourth from left) and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, surrounded by relatives and friends, as the body of the late Mr. Cesare Francis Granger is being cremated.

 

President David Granger and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, (first and second from left) and Minister of Business, Mr. Dominic Gaskin (second from right) and other relatives at the funeral service. Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Mr. Keith Scott is also pictured first from right.

 

