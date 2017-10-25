Latest update October 25th, 2017 4:46 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

President calls for innovation in agro–processing

Oct 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

President David Granger has called for stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector to become innovative and engage in technology driven agro-processing.

President David Granger addresses World Food Day observances.

The president, at the time addressing World Food Day observances in the Mining Town of Linden, said the time has come for local agro-processors to capitalise on the large CARICOM food import bill.

“We have to move agri to industrial scales. It is good to have one one bottle pepper sauce, but we have to start producing for the market. We have to start looking for markets in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados”, President Granger said.

In addition, the Head of State explained that it is important for investments to be made in the acquisition of suitable technology and training if agro-processors were to meet local and regional market demands. “We have to innovate. We have to bring in the machines. We have to train our young people. We have to plant the farms so that we can produce quality products”, he reiterated.

Processed agricultural produce on display at World Food Day 2017.

The President also hinted at the government’s continued efforts to encourage the expansion and diversification of the agricultural and agro-processing sector through value-added production. “I urge the Minister of Agriculture once again to activate the agro-processing facility in the Essequibo Islands – West Demerara Region, and every region must have a major agro-industrial complex. Too much food is being spoilt”, the Head of State noted.

Restating government’s intention to establish regional Capital towns, to serve as hubs for commercial growth and regional development, President Granger urged Regional Chairpersons to recognise the importance of their roles in charting a development agenda for each region and not only a specific community.

Local agro-processed produce will be displayed at the Sophia Exhibition from October 27, as government and private sector agencies collaborate to host ‘Uncapped’, to showcase locally manufactured commodities.

International food prices are at their lowest since 2009 yet the food import bill of Caricom has been increasing and stands, today, at over US$4 billion annually. However, Guyana has failed to capitalise on this sizeable market because of its yet unrealised potential of becoming the bread basket of the Caribbean.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

Recent Articles

President calls for innovation in agro–processing

President calls for innovation in agro–processing

Oct 25, 2017

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017 President David Granger has called for stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector to become innovative and engage in technology driven agro-processing. The president, at the time addressing World Food Day observances in the Mining Town...
Read More
UG constructs Student Society Complex Building.

UG constructs Student Society Complex Building.

Oct 25, 2017

Works progressing on East Coast road widening project

Works progressing on East Coast road widening...

Oct 25, 2017

Minister Norton notes developmental progress in Region 9 Indigenous communities

Minister Norton notes developmental progress in...

Oct 25, 2017

Greetings by Hon. Volda Lawrence, M.P., Minister of Public Health on Observance of the 175th Anniversary of the St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, October 24, 2017

Greetings by Hon. Volda Lawrence, M.P., Minister...

Oct 25, 2017

Guyana is now the 53rd Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Candidate Country; Minister Trotman says achievement is the fruit of shared governance

Guyana is now the 53rd Extractive Industries...

Oct 25, 2017

SDG arch erected as Guyana observes United Nations Day

SDG arch erected as Guyana observes United...

Oct 24, 2017

PM says constitutional reform a must – regarding controversy of GECOM Chairman

PM says constitutional reform a must –...

Oct 24, 2017

Illegal structures in Sophia/Cummings Lodge to be dismantled

Illegal structures in Sophia/Cummings Lodge to be...

Oct 24, 2017

DHB sees increase in revenues with toll increase – collection system to upgrade

DHB sees increase in revenues with toll increase...

Oct 24, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,090,274 hits